Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $2.50

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaan in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.85. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Canaan had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,698,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,034,040 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,350,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Key Canaan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canaan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaan reported strong unaudited Q4 and full‑year 2025 results: revenue surged to $196.3M (up 121% YoY), record computing power sold and improved gross profit—evidence of operational recovery. Q4 & FY2025 Results

Canaan reported strong unaudited Q4 and full‑year 2025 results: revenue surged to $196.3M (up 121% YoY), record computing power sold and improved gross profit—evidence of operational recovery. Positive Sentiment: Mining operations update: record cryptocurrency treasury (~1,778 BTC and 3,951 ETH in January) and global hashrate >10 EH/s — supports asset-backed value and operational resilience. January Mining Update

Mining operations update: record cryptocurrency treasury (~1,778 BTC and 3,951 ETH in January) and global hashrate >10 EH/s — supports asset-backed value and operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $3.00 target, signaling some analyst conviction in the recovery story. BTIG Note

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $3.00 target, signaling some analyst conviction in the recovery story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — revenue beat but EPS missed, and management provided detail on strategy and results. Useful for modeling but mixed for near‑term price direction. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — revenue beat but EPS missed, and management provided detail on strategy and results. Useful for modeling but mixed for near‑term price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in recent feeds appears non‑informative/erroneous (zeros/NaN) and shouldn’t drive trading decisions.

Reported short‑interest data in recent feeds appears non‑informative/erroneous (zeros/NaN) and shouldn’t drive trading decisions. Negative Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance at $60M–$70M, far below consensus (~$166.5M). That large guidance miss is the primary driver of the selloff and increased downside risk near term. Q1 Guidance

Management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance at $60M–$70M, far below consensus (~$166.5M). That large guidance miss is the primary driver of the selloff and increased downside risk near term. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction coverage highlighted the stock “crash” despite the quarter’s revenue strength — selling pressure tied to guidance and EPS miss. Market Coverage

Market reaction coverage highlighted the stock “crash” despite the quarter’s revenue strength — selling pressure tied to guidance and EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts pushed back: Benchmark cut its target from $4.00 to $2.00 (still a buy) and Rosenblatt issued a pessimistic forecast—mixed analyst views add volatility and uncertainty. Benchmark Note Rosenblatt Note

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

