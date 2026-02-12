Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $55.65. Rollins shares last traded at $57.1090, with a volume of 2,866,071 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $285,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,773,698.36. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,151 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $136,072.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,784.86. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,173. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

