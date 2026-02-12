Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.84. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 61,750 shares traded.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.73.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.
From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.
