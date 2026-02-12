Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.84. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 61,750 shares traded.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

Featured Articles

