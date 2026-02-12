Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Down 79.7% in January

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 391 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 1,927 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. 4,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, life-transforming gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on inherited genetic disorders, leveraging both lentiviral and adeno-associated virus (AAV) platforms to deliver corrective genes. Rocket’s lead programs include treatments for conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), Danon disease and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), each of which represents a high unmet medical need in the pediatric population.
Founded in 2015, Rocket Pharmaceuticals went public in 2018 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RCKTW.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Most Investors Aren’t Looking at This Side of Clean Energy
- My Epstein Story
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.