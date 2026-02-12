Ripple USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Ripple USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripple USD has a market cap of $53.10 million and approximately $222.36 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,521,941,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,521,941,230.12749828. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99995941 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $206,057,758.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.