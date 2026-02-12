Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Hold” at Citigroup

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

RIO stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $94,737,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,216,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,667 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 938,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,089,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,238,000 after buying an additional 774,851 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

