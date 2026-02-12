Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $31.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.4615.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ringcentral from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ringcentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ringcentral

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ringcentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $388,647.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 165,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,794.28. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,924.40. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,956 shares of company stock worth $3,139,914. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Ringcentral by 14.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Trading Down 1.5%

RNG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 1,143,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,027. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ringcentral has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.