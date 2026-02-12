Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,294 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $154,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $421.50 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Key Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

