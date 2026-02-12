Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,352 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $106,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $83.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.