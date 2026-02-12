Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $167,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 444.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.5% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 982.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,692,000 after purchasing an additional 804,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 247.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 868,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 618,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO David L. Reed sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $59,027.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,256.66. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,317,344.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,485.69. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly positive on WM: several firms have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform views, and the consensus price target sits well above the current share price — supporting demand for the stock. Waste Management Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain broadly positive on WM: several firms have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform views, and the consensus price target sits well above the current share price — supporting demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Local PR: Waste Management’s recycling work at the WM Phoenix Open (900+ tons diverted annually) is positive for brand and ESG positioning but unlikely to move near-term earnings or the stock materially. WM Phoenix Open recycles more than 900 tons of trash each year

Local PR: Waste Management’s recycling work at the WM Phoenix Open (900+ tons diverted annually) is positive for brand and ESG positioning but unlikely to move near-term earnings or the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector headlines are active (e.g., energy/midstream stories) and can influence flows, but they do not directly change WM’s waste-management fundamentals. Williams Companies Stock Climbs as Investors Focus on Gas Demand

Broader market/sector headlines are active (e.g., energy/midstream stories) and can influence flows, but they do not directly change WM’s waste-management fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO James Fish, Jr. disclosed multiple open-market sales this week (657; 5,706; and 30,390 shares on Feb. 6, 10 and 9 respectively), totaling 36,753 shares for roughly $8.47M at ~ $230 per share and materially reducing his stake in the largest filing. While insiders sell for many reasons (diversification, taxes), the concentrated, recent selling is a negative signal that some investors may view as profit-taking or a near-term caution. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $234.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.26.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

