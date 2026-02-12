Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,736 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $135,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Autodesk by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 118,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $232.59 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.52 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.61.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

