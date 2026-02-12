Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $126,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 311.88% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and upbeat growth forecast triggered a sharp short-term bounce — the upgrade pushed RBLX higher on Feb. 10, providing a near-term sentiment lift. Read More.

Analyst and media commentary comparing Roblox with peers circulated this week — useful for framing expectations but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling — CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his stake) and other senior insiders (Matthew Kaufman, Arvind Chakravarthy, Mark Reinstra) sold substantial blocks across Feb. 10–11. These coordinated sales (totaling many millions) are likely being read negatively by the market. Read More. Read More.

Regulatory/reputational risk — Australia has requested a meeting with Roblox after complaints about grooming and graphic content and plans compliance testing, raising near‑term regulatory uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: Roblox beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations by a wide margin (reported revenue well below consensus), which keeps focus on user/monetization trends and near‑term guidance. No additional link

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 34,320 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,493,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 454,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,006,493.30. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,845.52. This trade represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

