Rhumbline Advisers Has $145.69 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $145,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

