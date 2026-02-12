Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $131,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $317.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $318.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $293.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

