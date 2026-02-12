Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $111,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $648.73 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. This trade represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

