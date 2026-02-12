Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $95,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,970,000 after buying an additional 481,872 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $94,297,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Public Storage by 375.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,190,000 after acquiring an additional 307,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Public Storage by 1,158.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $293.72 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $332.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

