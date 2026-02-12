Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,746 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $107,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $202.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total transaction of $245,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,148. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

