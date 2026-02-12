RFG Advisory LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 597,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

