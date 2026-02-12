RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,322 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 55.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $228.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

