RFG Advisory LLC Sells 14,986 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $404,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,883,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,347,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 683,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,496,000 after purchasing an additional 455,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $139.22 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,779 shares of company stock worth $19,432,616. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

