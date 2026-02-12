RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 1,005,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 754,944 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,986,000.

NYSEARCA CDX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

