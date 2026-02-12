RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 81.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6%

NVT stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,949 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.