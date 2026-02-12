RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 979,422 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 699,201 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 671.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 316,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Leerink Partners lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.

Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.

