RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 979,422 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 699,201 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 671.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 316,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.
Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.
