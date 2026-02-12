RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc $GHY

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 53.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE: GHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities. Managed by PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc, the fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by companies around the world. Its objective is to capitalize on credit spread opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on fundamental credit research and bottom-up security selection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.