RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 24,485 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

