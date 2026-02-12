Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -2.14% -0.62% -0.53% Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% N/A -191.52%

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 1 2 3.25 Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $423.02 million 2.26 $76.40 million ($0.17) -130.34 Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 120.17 $15.66 million ($0.78) -2.13

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odyssey Marine Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

