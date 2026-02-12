Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stock Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after purchasing an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,038,000 after purchasing an additional 435,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,443,000 after purchasing an additional 408,885 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3%

Republic Services stock opened at $225.93 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.