Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Jason Pitofsky Sells 2,036 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $759.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

