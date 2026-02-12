Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $975.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $865.00 to $975.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

