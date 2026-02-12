Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 21.3% – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 42,983,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 200,542,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.
Reabold Resources Stock Up 8.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £8.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
