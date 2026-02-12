Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rapid7 from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

RPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 192,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,708. This represents a 22.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,812.12. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 67,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

