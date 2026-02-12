Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $540,708. This trade represents a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Evan Brown purchased 3,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $45,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,125.22. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 67,345 shares of company stock worth $1,025,202 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on the quarter: Q4 EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $217M slightly topped estimates, and management says it exited 2025 in line with guidance. Press Release

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

