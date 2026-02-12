Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf acquired 6,300 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,708. This trade represents a 22.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,812.12. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 67,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,202 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Rapid7 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid7 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat on the quarter: Q4 EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $217M slightly topped estimates, and management says it exited 2025 in line with guidance. Press Release

Beat on the quarter: Q4 EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $217M slightly topped estimates, and management says it exited 2025 in line with guidance. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash and free cash flow: year FCF of $130M and total cash + securities of ~$659M provide balance sheet flexibility while the company invests in AI and MDR. Financials

Strong cash and free cash flow: year FCF of $130M and total cash + securities of ~$659M provide balance sheet flexibility while the company invests in AI and MDR. Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance raised vs. consensus on profitability: company guided non‑GAAP EPS $1.50–$1.60 (above some forecasts), signaling focus on margin/earnings even with slower revenue. Guidance

FY 2026 EPS guidance raised vs. consensus on profitability: company guided non‑GAAP EPS $1.50–$1.60 (above some forecasts), signaling focus on margin/earnings even with slower revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Business momentum / product/partnerships: new MDR integration with Microsoft, ARMO partnership, 300th patent and industry recognition (Gartner leader) support long‑term product positioning. Business Highlights

Business momentum / product/partnerships: new MDR integration with Microsoft, ARMO partnership, 300th patent and industry recognition (Gartner leader) support long‑term product positioning. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance disappointed: FY 2026 revenue guide $835–$843M well below consensus (~$870M), implying revenue growth deceleration — a primary driver of the stock weakness. Deep Dive

Revenue guidance disappointed: FY 2026 revenue guide $835–$843M well below consensus (~$870M), implying revenue growth deceleration — a primary driver of the stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 outlook: Q1 EPS guide $0.29–$0.32 and revenue $207–$209M both below Street estimates, increasing short‑term haircut risk for the stock. Quarter Guidance

Weak Q1 outlook: Q1 EPS guide $0.29–$0.32 and revenue $207–$209M both below Street estimates, increasing short‑term haircut risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stalled ARR growth: ARR held flat at $840M year‑over‑year, signaling limited subscription expansion and raising concerns about scaling revenue. ARR Detail

Stalled ARR growth: ARR held flat at $840M year‑over‑year, signaling limited subscription expansion and raising concerns about scaling revenue. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and downgrades: multiple firms trimmed targets (RBC, Mizuho, Scotiabank, Truist) or reaffirmed neutral with lower targets — adds selling pressure and reduces near‑term upside visibility. Analyst Moves

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Further Reading

