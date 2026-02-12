Radcom’s (RDCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Radcom has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Radcom had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Radcom will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Base Ltd. raised its position in Radcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 865,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Radcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Radcom reported $0.31 EPS (above consensus of ~$0.23–$0.26) and revenue of $18.86M, topping estimates; profitability metrics (net margin ~15.4%, ROE ~10.7%) reinforce the beat. Radcom (RDCM) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — Radcom reported $0.31 EPS (above consensus of ~$0.23–$0.26) and revenue of $18.86M, topping estimates; profitability metrics (net margin ~15.4%, ROE ~10.7%) reinforce the beat. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year performance strong — Radcom posted 17.2% FY revenue growth and record revenue and operating margins, marking the sixth consecutive year of growth, which supports the company’s long‑term story in AI‑powered assurance. RADCOM Delivers 17.2% Full-Year Revenue Growth

Full‑year performance strong — Radcom posted 17.2% FY revenue growth and record revenue and operating margins, marking the sixth consecutive year of growth, which supports the company’s long‑term story in AI‑powered assurance. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted the earnings call; transcripts are available for detail on bookings, customer traction and margin drivers — useful for investors wanting color but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Company hosted the earnings call; transcripts are available for detail on bookings, customer traction and margin drivers — useful for investors wanting color but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted at market open due to an LULD pause, which can amplify early volatility and accelerate directional moves when trading resumes. (Market trading halt entry)

Trading was briefly halted at market open due to an LULD pause, which can amplify early volatility and accelerate directional moves when trading resumes. (Market trading halt entry) Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2026 outlook — Radcom issued revenue guidance of $77.2M–$80.1M versus a consensus around $79.2M; the guidance range skews below the consensus midpoint and EPS guidance was not clearly provided in releases, leaving investors with more uncertainty about near‑term growth and margin progression. RADCOM Delivers 17.2% Full-Year Revenue Growth (guidance included)

Cautious FY‑2026 outlook — Radcom issued revenue guidance of $77.2M–$80.1M versus a consensus around $79.2M; the guidance range skews below the consensus midpoint and EPS guidance was not clearly provided in releases, leaving investors with more uncertainty about near‑term growth and margin progression. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations vs. execution — despite beats, the combination of a modest guidance range, any missing EPS guidance, and the stock trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages likely prompted profit‑taking and drove the share decline.

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

