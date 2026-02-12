QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QXO were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QXO by 91.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,192,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484,977 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Partners GP LP boosted its stake in QXO by 99.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Partners GP LP now owns 32,671,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260,163 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 204.3% during the second quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,836,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, January 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE:QXO opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

