Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of DGX opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,745.50. This trade represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total value of $239,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,015.12. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,360. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,713,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433,764 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 125.1% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $5,757,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

