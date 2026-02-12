Q2 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Boosted by Analyst

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

