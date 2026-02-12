Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 9.2% Following Insider Selling

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 284,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 338,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Specifically, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $928,742.10. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,109.60. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 9.2%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.
The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Trump’s next major investment
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.