Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,742.10. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 5.6%

PLSE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 44.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

