Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,742.10. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504,000.00.

PLSE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 44.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

