Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

