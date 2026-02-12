Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in F5 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,625,047.77. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $310,376.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,301 shares of company stock worth $5,204,053. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

FFIV opened at $282.67 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: January short-interest fell materially vs. mid‑January (down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of float), which reduces near‑term short-pressure risk and could be supportive for the share price. Short Interest Report

January short-interest fell materially vs. mid‑January (down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of float), which reduces near‑term short-pressure risk and could be supportive for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest data released on Feb 10–11 contains inconsistent/zero values (likely a reporting glitch); treat the zero values with caution and rely on the January figures above. (No link — data anomaly reported in filings.)

Recent short‑interest data released on Feb 10–11 contains inconsistent/zero values (likely a reporting glitch); treat the zero values with caution and rely on the January figures above. (No link — data anomaly reported in filings.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported Feb 10: CEO/insider John Anthony Maddison (1,000 shares at ~$280.66), EVP Angelique Okeke (386 shares at ~$278.32), CTO Kunal Anand (377 shares at ~$278.32) and EVP Thomas Fountain (1,297 shares at ~$278.32). Large or clustered insider selling can raise concern among investors about insider views or be viewed as portfolio diversification; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Maddison Form 4 Okeke Form 4 Anand Form 4 Fountain Form 4

Multiple insider sales reported Feb 10: CEO/insider John Anthony Maddison (1,000 shares at ~$280.66), EVP Angelique Okeke (386 shares at ~$278.32), CTO Kunal Anand (377 shares at ~$278.32) and EVP Thomas Fountain (1,297 shares at ~$278.32). Large or clustered insider selling can raise concern among investors about insider views or be viewed as portfolio diversification; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and press releases are notifying investors about a securities‑class action and the Feb 17, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, alleging issues around product security (BIG‑IP) and disclosures. A growing slate of plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Bragar Eagel & Squire, others) increases litigation visibility and potential legal/financial risk. Representative notices: Hagens Berman (GlobeNewsWire) and PR Newswire reminders. Hagens Berman Notice Rosen Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms and press releases are notifying investors about a securities‑class action and the Feb 17, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, alleging issues around product security (BIG‑IP) and disclosures. A growing slate of plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Bragar Eagel & Squire, others) increases litigation visibility and potential legal/financial risk. Representative notices: Hagens Berman (GlobeNewsWire) and PR Newswire reminders. Neutral Sentiment: Misc. investor notices and analysis pieces (law firms encouraging contact; a head‑to‑head analysis on a market site) are circulating — these amplify attention but are informational rather than new corporate developments. Example analysis link. Head-to-Head Analysis

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

