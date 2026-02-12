Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,363,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,581,000 after purchasing an additional 979,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

