Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $628.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

