ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $204.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

