ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,697 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $324,576,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in State Street by 17.7% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $131.53 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

