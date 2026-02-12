ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:AME opened at $235.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $237.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

