ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,132,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 201.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 2,522,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after buying an additional 135,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,439,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $39.34 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.