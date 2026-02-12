ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $486.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $552.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

