Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – February 9th

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example miners, crypto exchanges and service providers, or companies that hold significant BTC. These stocks often move with Bitcoin’s price but also carry equity-market, operational and regulatory risks that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Read More