Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $104,109.50. This trade represents a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kuhlow sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $579,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,957.20. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $222.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.05.

JBHT stock opened at $230.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $234.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

